Jofra Archer Taunts Tino Best With Wit For Questioning England Selecting Him In Test Team

Jofra Archer and former West Indies cricketer Tino Best engaged in a verbal fight as the latter questioned the former's selection in England's playing XI.

Jofra Archer

Ex-West Indies pacer Tino Best and England pacer Jofra Archer engaged in a verbal war on Twitter after the former raised questions over the latter's inclusion in England playing XI ahead of seasoned campaigner Stuart Broad. England are playing West Indies in the first Test of the iconic three-match series which also marks the return of international cricket post the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

England vs West Indies: Tino Best engages in a war of words with Jofra Archer

Tino Best took to Twitter and criticized Jofra Archer's bowling stating that he cannot understand how the lanky pacer was picked ahead of veteran Stuart Broad. Defending Stuart Broad who expressed his disappointment at being dropped, Tino Best said that Jofra Archer, who was selected because of his speed, wasn't even generating any significant pace.

However, Jofra Archer was not happy with Best's criticism. In response, Archer sarcastically asked the former pacer how he was not a coach yet with all the knowledge that he has.

The war of words didn't end there was Tino Best further took shots at Jofra Archer. In another tweet, Best told Archer that he didn't need to target him. Best added that Archer hadn't bowled quick since Ashes. He also asked him to take some rest and be ready for England's thrashing at the hands of West Indies in the second innings. Jofra Archer was in no mood to let it go as he told Tino Best that he must be living a miserable life.

However, after an intense verbal war, Tino Best took an u-turn as he posted a couple of tweets and apologized to Jofra Archer. Best said that he is doesn't want to engage in a war of words with him and added that he has pure admiration for him. Best also said that Jofra Archer's friends hate him so they take screenshots of whatever he writes and send it to the England pacer to create rifts. 

In another tweet, Best apologized to Archer and said that this isn't the time to have a go at each other. He added that he wants Archer to bowl fast like he used to and get the cricketing community excited again. He also asked people who are fueling this verbal fight to stop as this isn't any fight. 

Eng vs WI live streaming and ENG vs WI live match

