Jofra Archer Stumps Fans By Indirectly Taking A Dig At IPL Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been marred with a major controversy as several players have decided to withdraw from the competition midway because of the coronavirus situation in India. Moreover, a certain section of fans has also expressed their apprehensions about conducting a tournament of such a grand scale during such a health crisis. England's star pacer Jofra Archer, who was ruled out of IPL 2021 with an injury, recently posted a cryptic tweet which many believe is a dig towards the cash-rich league.

Did Jofra Archer take a dig at IPL 2021 in latest tweet?

The England pacer was scheduled to represent the Rajasthan Royals side in the ongoing edition of IPL. The player was set to miss the franchise's initial matches because of a hand injury. However, he was expected to join the RR squad midway into the tournament. The player was eventually ruled out of the entire season because of his injury and he stayed back in England.

The lanky pacer took to his Twitter account to post a cryptic message where he suggested that it could also be a blessing in disguise if a particular thing does not pan out as planned. Fans were quick to point out that the player was referring to his absence from the Indian Premier League. A number of cricketers have expressed their concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation in India as well as the travel restrictions. Hence, many believe that Archer was happy that he did not travel to the country for the T20 competition.

Sometimes what didn’t work out for you really worked out for you — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 28, 2021

Covid situation in India and your non-participation? — Pritam Kumar Sinha (@BihariBritish) April 28, 2021

He's talking about being back in UK while travel restrictions are being placed on India by various countries. And, he's correct. That broken finger turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him. — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) April 28, 2021

Jofra when a RR fan ask - why did you not come to India for IPL.

"Sometimes what didn’t work out for you really worked out for you" — Arjun. (@arjunrathore_33) April 28, 2021

I know you tell about don't want to play IPL in this situation ðŸ™„ — vishal susawat (@SusawatVishal) April 28, 2021

Jofra Archer injury update

As per the latest Jofra Archer injury update, the English speed gun Jofra Archer has decided to give the IPL 2021 a skip following his hand surgery. Archer, who has returned to bowling with higher intensity, was speculated to join the franchise mid-way after he underwent surgery earlier this month. While the ECB has confirmed that Archer is likely to return to cricket within a few days, it is unclear as to why the speedster has decided to skip the IPL.

Ben Stokes injury news

The English all-rounder injured himself in the 10th over of the Rajasthan Royals team's first match against Punjab Kings. Ben Stokes sustained the injury while attempting to take Chris Gayle's catch but ended up with a broken finger on his left hand. The Ben Stokes injury came in as a major blow for the inaugural champions, as he the talented cricketer was a vital cog in their squad.

Andrew Tye news

The Australian speedster was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the IPL 2021. However, the player shockingly withdrew from the competition citing personal reasons. The pacer flew back to Australia on Sunday and the same was confirmed by the Rajasthan franchise. The Andrew Tye news of withdrawal received mixed reactions from Indian fans.

Image source: iplt20.com