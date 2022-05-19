England’s sensational pacer Jofra Archer is set to miss the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be held in October this year in Australia, after suffering another injury setback. The England Cricket Board took to their official website on Thursday and put out a statement informing that the 27-year-old English cricketer will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a lower back issue. Archer has been out of action since July 2021, after going under two elbow operations.

“After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season. No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days,” ECB said in the statement. Meanwhile, Archer was on track in his recovery from the surgeries and hoped to play domestic cricket this month, but ended up picking another injury.

The England squad will miss his services in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this autumn. Jofra became the seventh England pace bowler to be ruled out of England’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Out of the other six, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Matt Fisher, and Saqib Mahmood also have back injuries.

Archer hasn’t represented England in international cricket since March 2021. He last played a T20I game for the national team against India at Ahmedabad in March 2021 and played his last first-class game in May 2021. The Kent vs Sussex, Vitality Blast game was the last competitive game that Archer participated in.

A look at Jofra Archer's impact on England

Since storming his way into international cricket Archer has become the hottest prospect of England’s pace bowling, most remembered for his thrilling super over in the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, which helped England to pick their maiden title. His wicket tally in international cricket currently stands at 42 wickets in 13 Tests, 30 wickets in 17 ODIs, and 14 wickets in 12 T20I games.

(Image: icc-cricket.com)