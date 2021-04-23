Jofra Archer To Skip IPL 2021 Despite Recovery From Elbow Injury, ECB Confirms

In yet another blow to the Rajasthan Royals, English speed gun Jofra Archer has decided to give the IPL 2021 a skip following his surgery. Archer, who has returned to bowling with higher intensity, was speculated to join the franchise mid-way after he underwent surgery earlier this month. While the ECB has confirmed that Archer is likely to return to cricket within two weeks, it is unclear as to why the speedster has decided to skip the IPL.

Archer to skip IPL

"Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course," the ECB said in a statement on Friday.

Archer's blow comes at a time when Rajasthan Royals have been struggling to bag a win under their belt. They have also lost the services of star all-rounder Ben Stokes who has flown back home after an injury in the game against Chennai Super Kings. It can be speculated that Archer has pulled out of the IPL 2021 to remain fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be held in October and the high-octane Ashes clash against Australia.