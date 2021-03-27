Jofra Archer To Undergo Surgery In UK Following Elbow Injury, Might Skip Entire IPL 2021

Providing an update on Jofra Archer's injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday, affirmed that the star speedster will have to undergo surgery. The ECB informed that the decision was taken following scans and subsequent consultant review after Archer returned to the UK on Tuesday. The pacer is set to undergo the procedure on Monday.

Jofra suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. Despite the injury to his elbow, Archer had played the Test and T20 series against India but had to pull out of the ongoing ODI series with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia in hindsight. While it has been confirmed that Archer will miss the initial stages of the IPL 2021, a surgery might cast doubt on his availability for the entire season.

The ECB has affirmed that the decision to go for surgery on March 29 itself was taken so that he can recover during the 'planned break' following his elbow injection. However, it is still unclear if the speedster will be able to recover in time to participate in the IPL 2021. Archer has been a key performer for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and his unavailability my deal the franchise with a huge blow. The English pacer might also extend his break to ensure sufficient rest, prioritizing his return to the England squad for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in India later this year.

"Further investigation and a specialist opinion was sought upon his return to the UK and, in conjunction with the ECB medical panel, it has been decided that surgery is the best option to manage his injury in the longer term," the ECB said in a statement on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals lose captain

Ahead of the IPL 2021, which is set to begin from April 9 onwards, Delhi Capitals have been jolted by a severe blow as skipper Shreyas Iyer sustained a shoulder injury during the first ODI against England. Iyer, who leads the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against England and is also expected to miss the first half of the IPL 2021, if not the full season. As per ANI sources, the injury on his left shoulder might force him to undergo surgery keeping him out of the IPL for an entire season.

During the first ODI against England on Tuesday, Iyer had dived to his left to cut short some runs in the second innings. While he did manage to stop the boundary, he was seen in agony as he walked off the field. Shubman Gill had then replaced him as a substitute. Commenting upon Iyer's injury, the BCCI had said that he has subluxated his left shoulder and has been taken for further scans.

"The preliminary view is that he (Shreyas Iyer) requires surgery but further opinion has been sought from an expert in this regard and if the surgery takes place, which seems likely, he would miss the entire IPL season," ANI quoted a source in the know of the developments.

If Shreyas Iyer does miss out on the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals could hand the captaincy to either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ajinkya Rahane - with both of them having assumed the duties for other franchises in the IPL. However, new-recruit Steven Smith will also be in the fray after he was sacked and let go by Rajasthan Royals.