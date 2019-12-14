Jofra Archer And Tino Best Get Into Argument On Twitter, Fans Side With The England Pacer

Fans who follow cricket diligently are perhaps aware of the fact that England pacer Jofra Archer minces no words when it comes to his social media presence. The English bowling superstar often shares candid views on his Twitter account and a lot of his fans appreciate that. However, recently, things got heated between Archer and former West Indian pacer Tino Best. Have a look at the exchange.

Tino Best gets worried about Jofra Archer's pace

Archer was playing against NZ in England's 2-Test tour of the Kiwi nation recently. Former Windies bowler Tino Best came out on Twitter and expressed his concern about Archer's pace in a humorous manner. Here is what Tino tweeted.

Is anyone concerned @bbctms 😧 that Archer is bowling so slow and only in his second series???? Even in the 1st test pace was down ever tho he had so much rest before NZ tour ?? Is he HURT ??🤔 like we need to take the Right Hand Fast and put him to Medium- Fast 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣 #NZvENG . — Tino95 (@tinobest) November 28, 2019

Archer did not take too well to Tino's dig at him and struck back with this sarcastic reply.

The captain and I aren’t worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it 👊🏾 https://t.co/Q70qij8nwL — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 13, 2019

Best got agitated by Jofra's reply and then proceeded to tweet about how the current generation is not receptive to constructive criticism and how he faces this problem every day.

The problem with this generation is NO one can take constructive criticism I have the same issue with my son , every young person thinks when u speak to them it’s disrespectful wow , well u live and u learn according to the OLD folks. — Tino95 (@tinobest) December 13, 2019

Archer struck back at Best again and asked him to personally give him cricket tips rather than making public statements to try and gain clout. Here is Jofra's tweet.

If that was really your intention you would of messaged me personally , Barbados isn’t big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/qfR0MD21m4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 13, 2019

Fans react to the exchange

Cricket fans were pretty polarised but most of them sided with Archer and accused Tino Best of being publicity-hungry. Here are a few fan reactions.

Jof, if you look through his tweets he's also showed concern about you being over bowled, worried about injury etc. I'd say Tinos supportive, just questioned something, that's all. I'm sure other critics did too. Don't fall out lads. Especially not on here 🇧🇧💙🏏 — Cricket tweets (@_stavros1) December 13, 2019

Don't get into an argument with someone whose greatest achievement was winning the T20 stanford cup🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — Biscuit Oliva (@kalebd_1) December 13, 2019

I feel an "ok boomer" is somewhat appropriate here — Debashish Paul (@Deb_Paul96) December 13, 2019

