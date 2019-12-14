The Debate
The Debate
Jofra Archer And Tino Best Get Into Argument On Twitter, Fans Side With The England Pacer

Cricket News

English star pacer Jofra Archer got into a full-fledged Twitter beef with former West Indian pacer Tino Best. The episode revolved around Archer's NZ outing

Jofra Archer

Fans who follow cricket diligently are perhaps aware of the fact that England pacer Jofra Archer minces no words when it comes to his social media presence. The English bowling superstar often shares candid views on his Twitter account and a lot of his fans appreciate that. However, recently, things got heated between Archer and former West Indian pacer Tino Best. Have a look at the exchange.

Tino Best gets worried about Jofra Archer's pace

Archer was playing against NZ in England's 2-Test tour of the Kiwi nation recently. Former Windies bowler Tino Best came out on Twitter and expressed his concern about Archer's pace in a humorous manner. Here is what Tino tweeted.

Archer did not take too well to Tino's dig at him and struck back with this sarcastic reply.

Best got agitated by Jofra's reply and then proceeded to tweet about how the current generation is not receptive to constructive criticism and how he faces this problem every day.

Archer struck back at Best again and asked him to personally give him cricket tips rather than making public statements to try and gain clout. Here is Jofra's tweet.

Fans react to the exchange

Cricket fans were pretty polarised but most of them sided with Archer and accused Tino Best of being publicity-hungry. Here are a few fan reactions.

