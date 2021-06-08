Jofra Archer's Old Tweet Criticising Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Resurfaces

England cricketer Jofra Archer's tweets have always managed to surprise netizens, especially since the Caribbean-born has risen to international fame. People often dig up his old tweets and somehow find a connection to a situation, event, or an occurrence in the present time. However, the latest historic tweet that has resurfaced on social media doesn't have any link to a situation in the present time, but rather Archer seemed to be criticising Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, over some unknown reason.

Archer had tweeted, "This is foolishness rohit". Archer had made the remark in 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The cause of the criticism is not known but by judging the scorecard of the game, one could not think of any reason other than the runs scored by Rohit Sharma in the match. Rohit Sharma had scored just 16 runs off 11 balls before he was dismissed by Dhawal Kulkarni. This may have triggered Jofra Archer, who might have then posted the tweet criticising Rohit Sharma.

This is foolishness rohit — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 25, 2014

As far as the match is concerned, MI suffered an abysmal collapse while chasing 189 in 20 overs. However, Corey Anderson saved the day for the Mumbai-based franchise as he scored an amazing 44-ball 95 runs to single-handedly take his side home. MI chased down the target within 15 overs and won the match by 5 wickets. The game was crucial in the sense that MI needed to win in order to secure a place in the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led team eventually qualified for the playoffs but lost the eliminator against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Archer's injury update

Archer last featured in an international game in March in the fifth T20I between India and England. The pacer was ruled out of the subsequent ODI series because of an injury. He was flown back to the UK, where he underwent successful surgery. Weeks later Archer made a comeback for Kent in the County Championship but was ruled out again following the emergence of an old elbow injury. Archer underwent successful elbow surgery last month and is currently recovering.

IMAGE: PTI/AP