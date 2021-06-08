Last Updated:

Jofra Archer's Old Tweet Criticising Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Resurfaces

Jofra Archer had made the remark in 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Jofra Archer, Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer tweets, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, IPL, IPL 2021

IMAGE: PTI/AP


England cricketer Jofra Archer's tweets have always managed to surprise netizens, especially since the Caribbean-born has risen to international fame. People often dig up his old tweets and somehow find a connection to a situation, event, or an occurrence in the present time. However, the latest historic tweet that has resurfaced on social media doesn't have any link to a situation in the present time, but rather Archer seemed to be criticising Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, over some unknown reason. 

Archer had tweeted, "This is foolishness rohit". Archer had made the remark in 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The cause of the criticism is not known but by judging the scorecard of the game, one could not think of any reason other than the runs scored by Rohit Sharma in the match. Rohit Sharma had scored just 16 runs off 11 balls before he was dismissed by Dhawal Kulkarni. This may have triggered Jofra Archer, who might have then posted the tweet criticising Rohit Sharma. 

As far as the match is concerned, MI suffered an abysmal collapse while chasing 189 in 20 overs. However, Corey Anderson saved the day for the Mumbai-based franchise as he scored an amazing 44-ball 95 runs to single-handedly take his side home. MI chased down the target within 15 overs and won the match by 5 wickets. The game was crucial in the sense that MI needed to win in order to secure a place in the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led team eventually qualified for the playoffs but lost the eliminator against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

READ | Rohit Sharma's silent message on Environment Day strikes a chord as fans hail 'Hitman'

Archer's injury update

Archer last featured in an international game in March in the fifth T20I between India and England. The pacer was ruled out of the subsequent ODI series because of an injury. He was flown back to the UK, where he underwent successful surgery. Weeks later Archer made a comeback for Kent in the County Championship but was ruled out again following the emergence of an old elbow injury. Archer underwent successful elbow surgery last month and is currently recovering. 

READ | Lack of match-practice may hurt even world-class players like Virat, Rohit: Vengsarkar

IMAGE: PTI/AP

READ | Rohit Sharma can get 3 100s in 5 Tests vs England if he overcomes two factors: Gavaskar
READ | Hasan Ali explains why Rohit Sharma is the 'toughest' batsman, lauds his versatility
READ | Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill solution to India's long-term opening problem? Gavaskar answers
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND