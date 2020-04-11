Joginder Sharma Opts Out Of Going Back Home After Duty To Avoid Putting Family At Risk

Former Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma was one of the architects of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win in South Africa. Now a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana, Joginder Sharma once again rose to the occasion as he was recently seen performing patrol duties as India continues its fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He is currently stationed in the Hisar district of Haryana which is approximately 110 km from his home.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆

2020: Real world hero 💪



In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.



[📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

Joginder Sharma fights against coronavirus during India lockdown

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, the former cricketer explained that he has to remain available 24 hours at his job in case an emergency call comes along. In the middle of the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Sharma further said that he guards various checkpoints all around the Hisar district and his duties also involve instructing not just truck and bus drivers, but also to the common people about coronavirus. In the interview, he emphasised the importance of staying at home to everyone unless there’s a case of emergency.

Joginder Sharma on returning home

Joginder Sharma says that he does not want to return home as the coronavirus pandemic continues. He explained that even though his house is just an hour-and-a-half away by road, he does not want to put his family at risk due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus disease. He said that while performing his duties, he is in contact with people throughout the day which would pose a risk for his family.

