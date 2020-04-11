The Debate
Joginder Sharma Opts Out Of Going Back Home After Duty To Avoid Putting Family At Risk

Cricket News

Former Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma reveals the challenges of tackling coronavirus and why he cannot return home while performing duties in Hisar district.

Joginder Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma was one of the architects of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win in South Africa. Now a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana, Joginder Sharma once again rose to the occasion as he was recently seen performing patrol duties as India continues its fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He is currently stationed in the Hisar district of Haryana which is approximately 110 km from his home.

Also Read | T20 WC Hero Joginder Sharma Now Speculates The Reason Behind MS Dhoni's Continued Sabbatical

Joginder Sharma fights against coronavirus during India lockdown

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, the former cricketer explained that he has to remain available 24 hours at his job in case an emergency call comes along. In the middle of the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Sharma further said that he guards various checkpoints all around the Hisar district and his duties also involve instructing not just truck and bus drivers, but also to the common people about coronavirus. In the interview, he emphasised the importance of staying at home to everyone unless there’s a case of emergency.  

Also Read | ICC Hails India's T20 World Cup Hero-turned-policeman Joginder Sharma For Coronavirus Fight During India Lockdown

Joginder Sharma on returning home

Joginder Sharma says that he does not want to return home as the coronavirus pandemic continues. He explained that even though his house is just an hour-and-a-half away by road, he does not want to put his family at risk due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus disease. He said that while performing his duties, he is in contact with people throughout the day which would pose a risk for his family.

Also Read | Joginder Sharma Police: Cricketer-turned-policeman Joginder Sharma Now On Serving The Country During Coronavirus Crisis in India Lockdown

Also Read | Joginder Sharma Police: From Being WC Hero To A Real-life Hero, Joginder Sharma Reveals The More Challenging Task Amid Coronavirus India Lockdown

First Published:
