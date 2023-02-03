Joginder Sharma might not have played much in the Indian jersey but his historic final over in the 2007 T20 World Cup will not be forgotten so easily. The 39-year-old, who recently retired from all forms of cricket defended 13 runs with utmost precision to lead India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition only.

Relive the iconic Joginder Sharma over against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final

Farewell to the Singam who swung the World Cup glory our way! #WhistlePoduForever 🦁pic.twitter.com/L2wOWN3Qwd — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 3, 2023

Pakistan looked to have the edge over its counterparts as a certain Misbah-ul-Haq was on the crease and the batsman already had sent over the message with a number of brilliant shots to start the proceedings. The start of the over was not anticipated as the pacer bowled a wide ball to reduce the target for the opponent. He did manage to put the pressure back on Misbah with a dot ball.

Misbah was waiting for a loose ball and it finally came his way as Joginder bowled a juicy full toss outside the off stump. The batsman didn't show any mercy and hooked it outside the stadium as Pakistan were edging towards a famous victory. As they needed just six runs off four balls, Misbah could have taken the slow and steady approach for the remaining period of the game.

He tried to pull off a miracle as he scooped Joginder who took off the pace and S. Sreesanth who was at fine leg inside the circle took an easy catch to end Misbah's innings. The celebration started on the pitch as a new era began under the stewardship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Joginder Sharma didn't play further for India and is currently a DSP with Haryana Police. The former right-arm pacer recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket as he took to social media to let the public know of his decision.

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”