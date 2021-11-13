After sharing a strange picture of Indian captain Virat Kohli on his Instagram handle a few months ago, WWE legend John Cena on Saturday shared a similar image featuring former skipper MS Dhoni.

The 16-time WWE champion is known to share pictures of various celebrities on his social media handle without giving any 'explanation.' After Cena posted an image of Dhoni, several netizens gave their own interpretations in response.

Netizens react as John Cena shares image of MS Dhoni

WWE fans who watched John Cena during his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' era will be well aware of his famous catchphrase, 'You Can't See Me.' After sharing a picture of Virat Kohli where the Indian captain is shaking a mysterious person's hand, he shared a similar image featuring MS Dhoni on his official Instagram handle. It remains unknown whether Cena is a fan of Indian cricket as he posts images on his social media account without 'explanation' and for one's 'interpretation.' The post has been well received by fans, who have given it over 100,000 likes in less than an hour.

Several reactions can be seen below, with some praising the two legends while others using Cena's famous catchphrase during his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' era.

John Cena has a massive fan following on social media

Due to the legacy he left in WWE as a 16-time champion and consequently of his successful Hollywood career now, John Cena has gained a massive fan following. The Cenation Leader has over 16 million followers on Instagram and over 13 million followers on Twitter. The 44-year old has attracted the attention of Indian audiences on various occasions by sharing pictures of Indian celebrities on his Instagram handle. The other celebrity posts he has shared have featured Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, among others.

While his appearances on WWE have lessened in recent times, he has put on a show whenever he has featured for the company. His last competitive match was against reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021. After the match was over and the show went off the air, he was also beaten by Brock Lesnar. Since that night he has not competed in any other match.