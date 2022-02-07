Johnson Slams Pat Cummins Over Langer's Resignation; 'Being Lauded As Cricketing Saint'

On Saturday, Justin Langer surprised the cricketing world by announcing that he would be stepping down from the role of head coach of the Australian cricket team. The news came just shortly after his meeting with Cricket Australia. Besides giving the reason behind his resignation, Justin Langer also opened up on his contract situation and how he wanted to sign a new long-term contract but Cricket Australia only wanted to keep him on until the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Australian skipper Pat Cummins for not standing up for Langer's job. He said that while Cummins might have played well during the Ashes, the captain has failed in his 'first bug test'. He also said that if Cummins did not want Langer to continue as the head coach, then he should have been upfront about it.

"Pat Cummins has been lauded as some type of cricketing saint since his elevation to the top job this summer," Johnson wrote in a column in the West Australian newspaper. "Cummins might have delivered with the ball during the Ashes series, but he has failed his first big test as captain pretty miserably. He had plenty of public opportunities to endorse an extension for Langer. So when he let it through to the keeper every time, it became pretty obvious he didn't want it to happen. His recent interviews have been gutless by not respecting his coach when he could have been upfront from the start."

Cummins breaks silence on Langer's coaching future

Prior to the news of Langer relinquishing his coach duties, Cummins had shared his thoughts on Cricket Australia’s decision to evaluate Langer. As per a report by The Guardian, the Aussie Test skipper has maintained that it is fair for the national cricket governing body to evaluate the head coach while adding that the speculations about the coach not helping anyone. On being asked if Langer had his full support, Cummins said, “Its part of speculation which I don’t think is healthy. I don’t think it helps anyone, so I don’t want to add to it. That is Cricket Australia’s job, it’s not my job. I have really liked my time working with JL. It lies in Cricket Australia’s hands. JL has been doing a fantastic job. He has been there for four years. His contract is obviously up soon. So they’re just going through an evaluation process at the moment which I think is fair and the right thing to do."

