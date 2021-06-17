Jonny Bairstow Gets Surprise, Special Mention From SRH On Twitter And Here's Why

Jonny Bairstow represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the previously-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. After the IPL 2021 season, the English batsman is currently playing with the Yorkshire team in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2021 season. In the recent Worcestershire vs Yorkshire encounter, Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant century for which the English batsman received a special mention from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team on Twitter.

Jonny Bairstow gets a special mention by the SRH team

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team took to Twitter on Thursday to address Jonny Bairstow’s brilliant knock which saw him score a century against the Worcestershire team. The SRH Twitter post laid down Bairstow’s century while stating the number of balls the English batsman took to score his century. Bairstow scored a brilliant half-century from 29 balls and took 48 balls to score his century. The SRH team also pointed out that Bairstow scored a century despite being injured and therefore he deserved a round of applause.

Jonny Bairstow injury during the T20 Blast 2021

After getting to his half-century in a quick-fire way from just 29 balls, Jonny Bairstow sustained an injury to his ankle. Going forward into his innings, Bairstow had to rely on Adam Lyth as a runner since he wasn’t able to run properly. Despite the injury, Bairstow completed his century and played a knock of 112 runs from 51 balls. Speaking about the Jonny Bairstow injury to ESPNcricinfo, Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said that Bairstow’s ankle had blown up and he hoped that it wasn’t ligament damage.

Fifty off 29 balls 😱

Century off 48 balls 🤯

And he was injured 👀



Can we have a round of applause for @jbairstow21 👏👏#Blast21 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing 📸: @YorkshireCCC pic.twitter.com/0yTKHVoSIb — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 17, 2021

Bairstow’s century helped the Yorkshire team reach a score of 216 runs at the end of 20 overs. The English batsmen hit 7 4s and 10 6s while playing with a strike rate of 219.61. Bairstow scored 112 runs from just 51 balls while sustaining an injury to his ankle through the mid-innings of his knock. In return, Worcestershire were limited for a score of 122 runs and the Yorkshire team won by 94 runs.

Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2021 season

Jonny Bairstow had a brilliant IPL 2021 season while playing for the SRH team 2021 in the recent season of the Indian Premier League. While playing matches with the SRH team 2021, Bairstow scored 248 runs with a strike rate of 141.71. He maintained an average of 41.33 in the first part of the IPL 2021 season. Despite his performance, the Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit in the last spot of the IPL 2021 points table after winning just 1 out of their 7 matches.

Image Source: Yorkshire CCC