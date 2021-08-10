Jonny Bairstow Impressed With Bumrah's Skills, Calls Him 'a World-class Bowler'

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Tuesday heaped praise on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who proved to be the key for India in the first Test match in Nottingham. Bairstow, while speaking to Sony Six ahead of the second Test match, said Bumrah possesses "amazing skills" across formats and that he is a "world-class bowler". Bumrah was the top pick amongst the Indian bowlers in the first Test match as he removed a total of 9 wickets, including a five-wicket haul. Bumrah's bowling allowed India to restrict the lead in the second innings to just over 200 as the Indian pacer kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

"Well, I can't tell you all the discussions (about Bumrah), look we know that Bumrah has got amazing skills, doesn't he? With his action, he (Bumrah) varies on the crease as to where his delivery points are, and we all know as well and he (is) slightly different in his action with his run-up and then just his action in general," Bairstow said in his interview to Sony Six and was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Bumrah has only played only 20 (21) Tests, within that is going to be periods of time when – there have been six England, judging by the last series as well, so there is going to be times when bowlers adapt and change their skill-sets in some conditions, they will be more suited to other conditions. We also got to give him (Bumrah) credit, he is a world-class bowler, isn't it, we have seen that in the IPL, we have seen that in white-ball cricket for India and also in red-ball cricket," Bairstow added.

Bairstow also discussed adaptability in Test cricket, stating that the game necessitates different types of batting on various pitches. According to Bairstow, the pitches were different when he played the Tests against India earlier this year, requiring a new approach and skill set. He also stated that he is unlikely to alter his batting strategy from the previous game and will continue with the same approach. Bairstow said his approach will be determined by the type of surface, weather, and other circumstances, but that too much variation is unlikely. The second Test will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, starting August 12.

India vs England 1st Test

The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw as the final day was washed out due to rain. India needed 157 runs on Day 5 to win while England needed 9 wickets to turn the game in their favour. India was batting at 52/1 when the play was called off on Day 4. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were on strike and were supposed to assume charge on Day 5 but the game never resumed.

After being bowled out for just 183 runs in their first innings, England batters managed to stage a comeback as they put 303 runs on the board in their second innings. England skipper Joe Root scored an amazing century to help his side cross the 300-run mark and take a lead of 208 runs. India had scored 278 runs in the second innings of the game and had a 95-run lead before going into the third inning.

