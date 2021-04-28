Jonny Bairstow IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth, Personal Life, House And Top Career Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a rough start in the opening season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The SRH team 2021 have lost 4 out of their 5 matches and the team has struggled to find a winning combination of players. The Jonny Bairstow SRH batting performance has been one of the few positive aspects for the team.

Jonny Bairstow IPL 2021 price

The Jonny Bairstow SRH journey started in the year 2019 and since then he has been a prominent opener for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jonny Bairstow was paid a price of INR 2.2 crores by SRH in 2019. Since then, he has been retained by the team and the Jonny Bairstow IPL 2021 price stands at INR 2.2 crores. Jonny Bairstow is also an important part of the England national team and the ECB has offered him a white-ball contract which pays him a salary of 170,000 pounds (approx. INR 1.75 crores).

Jonny Bairstow stats for IPL

Jonny Bairstow has displayed consistent performances in his IPL seasons so far. Since his first season in 2019, he has scored 1001 runs in 76 matches with a strike rate of 142.18. His overall average in the IPL stands at 43.52. His 2021 IPL season has seen him score 211 runs in 5 matches with a strike rate of 141.61. Jonny Bairstow has an impressive average of 52.75 in IPL 2021 so far.

Jonny Bairstow stats in international circuit

In his Test career with the England team, Bairstow has scored 4197 runs in 74 matches with an average of 34.12. He has the highest score of 167 runs in Test cricket. In his ODI career, he has scored 3426 runs in 86 matches with an average of 48.25. He has made the highest score of 141 runs in his ODI career. In the T20Is, Bairstow has scored 1050 runs in 51 matches with a strike rate of 139.25.

Jonny Bairstow net worth

According to superstarprofiles.com, the Jonny Bairstow net worth is estimated to be around INR 59 crore (USD 8 million). His net worth comprises the income he receives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) playing for the England cricket league along with his IPL salary.

Jonny Bairstow house

Jonny Bairstow was born on September 26, 1989, at Bradford in West Yorkshire. His father, David Bairstow, was also an English cricketer. After his father committed suicide in 1998 under tragic circumstances, Bairstow along with his mother Janet Bairstow and sister Becky moved to Dunnington in the Jonny Bairstow house.

Disclaimer: The above Jonny Bairstow net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Jonny Bairstow net worth.

Image Source: SRH Twitter