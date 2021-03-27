Jonny Bairstow Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar After Smashing Ton In 2nd ODI; Here Is Why

Jonny Bairstow slammed his 11th ODI ton en route to clinching a remarkable run-chase for his side against India on Friday, March 26. Bairstow scored 124 runs from just 112 balls and formed 100-plus stands with opener Jason Roy and all-rounder Ben Stokes. As England overhauled India’s 336 with more than six overs to spare, the visitors have now levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1 after the second game.

England enforce series-decider

Jonny Bairstow hits back at Sunil Gavaskar

Jonny Bairstow had a quiet Test series against India as he scored just 28 runs across the four innings he played. His poor run-of-form was criticised by former Indian captain and expert commentator Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar was of the opinion that the English batsman looked “uninterested” while playing Test cricket.

After his ‘Player of the Match’ performance against India in the second ODI, Jonny Bairstow was asked to give his take on Sunil Gavaskar’s comments. He said that Gavaskar is “more than welcome” to give him a call to ask about his will to do well in Test cricket. Bairstow, however, also admitted that he was not aware of the Indian legend’s comments about him.

India vs England highlights of second ODI

India slammed 336-6 from their 50 overs on the back of Virat Kohli’s 66, Rishabh Pant’s 77 and KL Rahul’s 108. Hardik Pandya provided some late acceleration with his 16-ball 35 in the death overs. Remarkably, the visitors overhauled the monumental total with ease.

It took England 43.3 overs to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 in Pune. Jonny Bairstow dazzled with the bat, scoring 124 runs from just 112 balls. Ben Stokes slammed a 52-ball 99. Later, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone finished the demolition job.

India vs England 3rd ODI updates

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match will be played on Sunday, March 28. The live-action of the second ODI is scheduled to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

