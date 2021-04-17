Jonny Bairstow Memes Rule Social Media After SRH Batsman Suffers Rare Hit Wicket Dismissal

The Match 9 of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is currently underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first as opposed to the trend of fielding first in the tournament so far. After a quickfire start, Mumbai lost some quick wickets but somehow managed to post a par score of 150/5 on a tough Chepauk wicket.

In response, the SRH team 2021 went back to their tried and tested formula of opening with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The SRH duo played the first couple of overs meticulously and could only fetch five runs. However, Bairstow got his eye in and started taking Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners from the third over. The Englishman scored 18 runs off the third over bowled by Trent Boult.

In the next over, Bairstow smashed MI debutant Adam Milne for consecutive sixes to get SRH off to a flyer. At the end of the powerplay, SRH raced to 57/0 as their openers laid a solid foundation for the chase. Just when it seemed that Bairstow would take the game away from the defending champions, the England opener was dismissed in the most anticlimactic manner.

It all happened on the second ball of the eighth over bowled by Krunal Pandya. The MI all-rounder bowled a nothing delivery which was drifting way down the leg-side. Sensing an opportunity to score a boundary, Bairstow went deep inside his crease to play the slog sweep only to drag his back foot onto the stumps, thus getting out hit wicket after a well-made 43 off 22 balls. Bairstow's knock was laced with three fours and four maximums.

Twitter was abuzz after Jonny Bairstow's hit wicket. Several reactions poured in on the micro-blogging site as fans got creative and ran a meme riot. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Jonny Bairstow IPL 2021 salary

During the IPL 2021 trading and transfer window, the 31-year-old was retained by the SRH team 2021 from their squad of the 2020 season. As per the signing, the Jonny Bairstow IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹2.2 crore. Bairstow's form will be crucial in determining how far SRH go into the tournament.

