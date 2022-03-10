'Jonny Bairstow Plays IPL?': Irfan Pathan Hits Back At Critics Amid England's Test Fiasco

After England's Jonny Bairstow struck a fantastic century in the first Test match against the West Indies on Wednesday, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lashed back at critics of the Indian Premier League (IPL). When England failed to perform well in the Ashes series in Australia, many people blamed the IPL. They blamed England's deteriorating Test form on the lucrative T20 tournament. Bairstow proved everyone wrong by delivering an impressive century on Tuesday, and Pathan took the opportunity to attack those who blamed England's dismal Test batting on the IPL.

Jonny Bairstow plays IPL? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 9, 2022

Pathan used his official Twitter account to share the cryptic post that read, "Jonny Bairstow plays IPL?" In the last 24 hours, Pathan's cheeky statement has received a lot of likes, with fans applauding the way he chose to silence the IPL's critics. On Twitter alone, the post has received over 17,000 likes. Fans followed Pathan's lead in slamming the detractors by pointing out that Bairstow is the only player in England's current Test lineup who plays in the IPL, yet the country continues to blame the lucrative competition for its own shortcomings.

oki get it but very few eng play ipl ....in current 11 only bairstow play......so better improve players then adding ipl as a excuse and NO eng players leave test bcuz of ipl https://t.co/OFMrfTNsBJ — Ninja (@lit8308) March 9, 2022

Well said Sir. They were many experts in England who blamed IPL for no reason. India was No.1 test team for 6 years. They got to blame their system rather than IPL. I wonder if they appreciated IPL for their teams good performance in white ball in recent years. — Krishna (@krishna200129) March 9, 2022

Best thing is that every batsman won't play IPL 2022 failed to score 50 and lone IPL player score 100+. 🥲 — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) March 9, 2022

TBH IPL has nothing to do with their red ball cricket. It's just that now a days IPL is an easy target for everyone. They should have criticised their system instead of IPL. — Krishna (@krishna200129) March 9, 2022

Bairstow's 140-run knock

Bairstow smashed 140 runs off 259 balls in England's first innings while the rest of his teammates played a second fiddle to him. Bairstow had come to the crease at a time when England looked in serious trouble following early dismissals of its top-order batters. Bairstow helped England steady its ship as he forged some crucial partnerships with Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood to take his side to 311 runs. Bairstow was the only England batter to cross the 50-run mark in the first innings.

Ben Foakes remained the second-highest run-scorer for England in the first innings as he smashed 42 off 87 balls while batting down the order. Dan Lawrence and Ben Stokes contributed by hitting 20 and 36 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales picked four wickets for the West Indies, while Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph scalped two wickets each.

West Indies are currently batting in their first innings and have so far scored 202 runs for the loss of 4 wickets at stumps. Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder are occupying the crease at scores of 34 and 43 runs, respectively. They will come in to bat when the play resumes on the morning of Day 3.