Jonny Bairstow's Doppelganger Spotted In Stands During 1st Test; Netizens React

The first day of the first Test on Wednesday, August 4, between India and England did not go well for the hosts, as Indian bowlers dominated and continued to take wickets at regular intervals. India bowled England out for 183 runs in just 65.4 overs. Captain Joe Root scored the sole half-century for England as the rest fell down without contributing much towards the final score. Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, and Sam Curran scored some runs but couldn't breach the 30-run mark.

After losing three wickets for 66 runs, Root and Bairstow forged a crucial partnership and took England to 138 runs before the latter was removed lbw by Mohammed Shami for 29 off 71 balls. After Bairstow's dismissal, England lost the remaining wickets for 40 odd runs as they collapsed for 183 runs. A lookalike of Jonny Bairstow was discovered in the stands while the cricketer was still batting in the middle, and photos of him quickly went viral on social media. The man had the same brown beard and hair as Bairstow, as well as identical facial features to the England batsman.

Jonny Bairstow in White Ball Cricket

Jonny Bairstow in Red Ball Cricket#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/8D5urCNZcp — Stirs (@_stirs) August 4, 2021

Jonny Bairstow watching Jonny Bairstow bat. How often do you see that #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/keK3XW8qjJ — Abhishek kumar (@TheAbhishek_1) August 4, 2021

Jonny Bairstow after seeing his own dismissal..😀😆🤔 pic.twitter.com/3tOgKS7po7 — Nikku Tweets (@Nikku_Tweets_) August 4, 2021

Jonny Bairstow after seeing his own Dismissal 😆😆🤔 pic.twitter.com/r422lzJtv2 — H È M À N T H 🇮🇳 (@HMNTH18) August 4, 2021

India's 1st innings

Meanwhile, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma managed to prevent their wickets from falling towards the back end of Day 1, when England pitches are considered most dangerous. Both Rahul and Rohit faced around 40 balls and scored 9 runs each to fend away the danger on Day 1. India has assumed batting on Day 2 at 3:30 pm IST and will look to bat the entire first session without losing a wicket. If India manages to bat all day today and continue for a session or two tomorrow, they will definitely emerge the winner of the match.

India is currently batting at 27/0 in 19 overs with both Rahul and Rohit intact at the crease. Earlier today, England lost a review while trying to get Rohit Sharma out on an lbw call. Rohit is batting at 13 off 55 and Rahul at 11 off 59 balls.

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England's Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Image: Twitter-@_stirs/AP