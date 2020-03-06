Jemimah Rodrigues The Complete Cricketer; has Better Cover Drive Than Kohli: Jonty Rhodes

Proteas great Jonty Rhodes is excited to participate in the upcoming Road Safety World Series which will be played between March 7 to 22. He spoke about the importance of the tournament and also mentioned that it was an important cause for all the participants as well. Meanwhile, Rhodes also spoke about one of Indian women's cricket team's finest as well as promising talents Jemimah Rodrigues. The former South African cricketer reckons that Rodrigues' cover drives are better than that of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

'Jemimah Rodrigues has got a better cover drive than Virat Kohli': Rhodes

''Jemimah Rodrigues for me is the complete cricketer. I think she has got a better cover drive than Virat Kohli so I love watching her in the game, she loves to be involved, she's quite a character. She is a bundle of energy. So when she is on the cricket field, something is going to happen and when she is batting as well she is a good player to watch'', said Jonty Rhodes during an exclusive interview to Republic TV.

Jonty Rhodes supports India in the Women's T20 WC final

Rhodes also said that he is supporting India who will be up against the four-time winners and defending champions Australia in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. ''Well, India are not gonna go there as underdogs and they are certainly not gonna go there as someone who are not gonna get crowd support. It's gonna be a really big Indian crowd. I know that they are hoping to break the world record of the number of people watching this event and it's a great opportunity not only to break the record but the real reason is to watch two teams play against each other."

"So, with regards to Australia or India, this is my second home. They had knocked South Africa out so I am rooting for India'', Rhodes added.

