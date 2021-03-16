Jonty Rhodes Rolls Back Years With Stunning Run-out As SA Legends Beat Bangladesh In RSWS

South Africa Legends on March 15, 2021, crushed Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets and entered the semi-final of the ongoing Road Safety World Series. South Africa Legends openers Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk proved to be too good for the Bangladesh Legends bowlers. Both Puttick and van Wyk single-handedly chased the target of 161 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

With this win, South Africa Legends have announced their grand entry into the semi-final and have also sent out a strong message for the other teams. Andrew Puttick and van Wyk's unbeaten half-century helped the South Africa legends to secure 4 important points that placed the Proteas at the third spot in the points table of the Road Safety World Series.

Currently, Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends are the top two teams on the points table with 20 points. However, Sri Lanka's better net run rate holds an edge over India legends. And now, South Africa Legends have qualified for the semi-finals with 16 points.

Jonty Rhodes' brilliant run-out sets the tone

Batting first the Bangladesh Legends showcased a comparatively better batting performance, however, their batting collapsed after South Africa Legends skipper Jonty Rhodes's brilliant run-out of Bangladesh Legends opener Mehrab Hossain.

Jonty Rhodes after winning the toss invited the Bangladesh Legends to bat first. Batting first, the Bangladesh Legends ended their inning at 160-9 in 20 overs. For South Africa Legends, veteran pacer Makhaya Ntini and spinner T Tshabalala scalped two wickets each.

In response, the South Africa Legends chased the target of 161 in 19.2 overs without even losing any wicket.

'We wanted to push the Bangladeshis in the field'

Andrew Puttick was chosen as the player of the match for his unbeaten 84 runs. In his unbeaten 84, Puttick smashed 9 boundaries and one six.

On being chosen as player of the match, Puttick said that he tried to keep it as simple as possible out there. The pitch was really good, the outfield was quick and it was great to bat with Morne. He kept me calm. In the middle overs, we wanted to push the Bangladeshis in the field. I wanted to push the ball in the gaps and push for twos. We just wanted to take it deep and win the game because a couple of guys were carrying niggles.