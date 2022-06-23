England whitewashed the Netherlands in one-sided ODI series with Jos Buttler displaying yet another brilliant performance with the bat. Buttler who was the stand-in skipper for the match hit Netherlands bowlers all around the park to finish the series as the joint highest run-scorer with teammate Phil Salt. England won the match by 8 wickets.

Netherlands vs England: Jos Buttler six of double bounce delivery

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 86 runs off 64 balls on Thursday and finished the match for England by hitting a six down the ground off the first ball of the 31st over. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a total of five sixes in the match with three of them coming in the 29th over bowled by Paul van Meekeren. Out of those three sixes, one six came off a ball that reached him after taking two bounces, with the second one landing outside the pitch down the leg side. Instead of letting the ball go for a no-ball, Buttler chased after it and smashed it over a deep square leg. The umpire called the delivery a no-ball and hit the free hit for six as well.

NED vs ENG ODI match highlights

England won the toss in the NED vs ENG 3rd ODI match and decided to field first. After losing Vikranjit Singh early, Max O Dowd and Tom Cooper steadied the innings for the Netherlands. England debutant Brydon Carse provide the breakthrough by dismissing Tom Cooper for 33 runs. O Dowd completed a half-century but his innings were short-lived dismissing Liam Livingstone for 50 runs.

Bas de Leede and skipper Scot Edwards then got the Netherlands innings back on track with a fine partnership. Bas de Leede was dismissed for 56 runs, while Scott Edwards was dismissed for 64 runs. The Netherlands' lower order failed to score runs and was ultimately bowled out for 244 runs. David Willey picked up four wickets. Chasing 245 runs for victory Phil Salt missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 49 runs.

Dawid Malan was dismissed for a duck. Jason Roy completed his century, while Jos Buttler scored a half-century to take the team past the finish line. Roy's 101 not out was his 10th one-day international hundred. The series will be remembered for England smashing a world-record scoring 498-4 last week. Th Eoin Morgan captain team won the match by 232-runs. Jos Buttler had led the scoring smashing an unbeaten 162 runs off only 70 balls.