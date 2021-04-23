Jos Buttler Gesture For Devdutt Padikkal On The Field Despite RR Loss Floors Fans: WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a phenomenal run chase in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against the Rajasthan Royals. Fans saw the best Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 knock so far when he scored his maiden IPL century. At a time when RCB were dominating the RR bowlers, the RR bowlers seemed frustrated for a break. Even though on the losing side, the Rajasthan Royals displayed the spirit and integrity of the game when Jos Buttler tied the shoelaces of Devdutt Padikkal during the ongoing match.

Devdutt Padikkal showed intent from the beginning, going against the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. Even though RR were losing the match they maintained the spirit of the game through a small gesture. While nearing his century, Devdutt Padikkal’s shoelaces got untied. Jos Buttler from the opposition team showed a big heart and offered his help to tie Padikkal’s shoelaces. This kind gesture by Jos Buttler won the hearts of fans.

RCB vs RR scorecard

The Rajasthan Royals had a rough start to their innings after Mohammed Siraj took the wickets of Jos Buttler and David Miller. The Royals had lost their top order batsmen by the end of the 7th over with a score of 43 runs. It looked like the Royals would struggle to put up a decent score to chase. The duo of Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag maintained the momentum of the game towards the Royals’ side scoring 46 runs and 25 runs respectively. Rahul Tewatia provided a strong finish towards the end of the game, scoring 40 runs from 23 balls which turned the RCB vs RR scorecard in favour of RR with 177 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal century vs RR

In return, the Royal Challengers put up one of the best chasing displays in the history of the IPL. The Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 season saw one of his finest performances where Padikkal scored his maiden century in the IPL which was also the first century of the IPL 2021. He scored 101 runs from 52 balls with a strike rate of 194.23, hitting 11 4s and 6 6s.

Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock himself in support of the Karnataka batsmen. Fans saw Virat Kohli reach a remarkable milestone of 6000 runs in his entire IPL career. Virat Kohli scored 72 runs from 47 balls with a strike rate of 153.19 in the match. The Devdutt Padikkal century vs RR helped the Royal Challengers secure their 4th consecutive win of the tournament and reach the top of the IPL points table 2021.

Jos Buttler IPL 2021 price

The Jos Buttler IPL 2021 price for his season with RR is INR 4.4 crore. The presence of Jos Buttler is crucial for the RR team. He has proved that he is not only a complete cricketer but a true gentleman in the game of cricket as well.