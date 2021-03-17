Jos Buttler Hails 'incredibly Selfless Man' Eoin Morgan While Presenting 100th T20I Cap

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler had presented his limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan with his 100th T20I cap. Morgan had made his 100th appearance in the shortest format of the game during the third T20I against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

'You've been a pioneer for English white-ball cricket'

The video of Buttler presenting Morgan with his 100th T20I cap was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle. At the same time, the stumper also mentioned how the Irish-born cricketer has been a pioneer for English white-ball cricket.

"Lads, I've got the honour of presenting Morgy his 100th cap tonight. A very special night for you. You become only the fourth ever men's international cricketer to achieve that and the first for England which is very fitting", said Buttler as he heaped praise on Eoin Morgan's achievements for the reigning ODI world champions in limited-overs cricket.

"You've been a pioneer for English white-ball cricket right from when you started as a player. The way you take the game on and even more so now as a captain having taken English white-ball cricket to a level where it's never been before. I'm sure there have been many amazing moments in those 100 games. Probably none more than so being not out at the end with Colly in Barbados and there is plenty more great times ahead. Hopefully, you can repeat that feat in seven months' time (referring to the ICC T20 World Cup that will be held in October-November this year)", he added. READ | 'He's out of the squad': Eoin Morgan reveals why Alex Hales won't find a place in Eng team

'We are all immensely proud of you'

At the same time, Buttler also called Morgan an 'incredibly selfless man' and added that the whole team is proud of him.

"We are all immensely proud of you, we love playing for you, you are an incredibly selfless man, but hopefully at some point after this game, you get a chance to just reflect on what an incredible achievement that is personally", the T20I opening batsman said.

Watch the video here:

Morgan's 100th T20I appearance also proved to be a blessing in disguise for England as they registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over India in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

