Jos Buttler Has Special Gift For Yashasvi Jaiswal Before Going Back Home, Fans Stunned

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Jos Buttler didn't have the best of starts to his IPL 2021 campaign as he scored just 130 runs in the first six games at a dismal average of 21.67. However, the Englishman acquired his stunning form back as he smashed his maiden IPL century (124 off 64 balls) in Match 28 of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Just when it looked like things were falling in place for Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2021 was suspended amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the league's biosecure bubble.

IPL suspension: Jos Buttler gifts autographed bat to opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal

With IPL being suspended, foreign players are leaving for their respective countries. However, before departing for England, Jos Buttler gave a parting memorable gift to budding youngster and his opening partner at RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The England opener autographed his bat and gifted it to Jaiswal. Buttler wrote on the bat, "To Yash, Enjoy your talent! Best wishes."

The Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle uploaded photos of Jos Buttler gifting his bat to Yashasvi Jaiswal. As expected, fans flooded the post with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Buttler and wished Jaiswal the very best for his future.

Meanwhile, the Jos Buttler hundred vs SRH helped Rajasthan secure a comprehensive 55-run win. Courtesy of the win, RR climbed to the fifth position on the IPL 2021 points table with three wins and four defeats to their name. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal featured in just three matches for RR. The southpaw scored 66 runs at a modest average of 22.00. However, his strike rate was 132.00, which was much better as compared to 2020 where he scored his runs at a dismal rate of 90.90.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL suspension' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The same was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

