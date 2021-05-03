Jos Buttler Hilariously Trolls Alastair Cook After Scoring First T20 Hundred; Here Is Why

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler smashed his maiden IPL century (124 off 64 balls) in Match 28 of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Jos Buttler hundred vs SRH helped Rajasthan secure a comprehensive 55-run win. Courtesy of the win, RR have climbed to the fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins and four defeats to their name.

Jos Buttler reveals how Alastair Cook cannot mock him anymore

After the innings, Buttler trolled former England captain Alastair Cook in a playful manner. While speaking to the broadcasters of the IPL 2021, Buttler said that he has spent most of his career in the middle order where hundreds aren’t easy to come by as opposed to at the top of the order, where one has a greater chance of scoring a ton. Buttler then quipped that he will finally have Alastair Cook stop telling him that he has got one T20 hundred more than him. The former England cricketer, who played just 32 T20 matches, scored his only T20 century in the 2009 Twenty20 Cup. While playing for Essex against Surrey, Cook had played a blistering knock, scoring 100 off just 57 balls.

RR vs SRH scorecard

According to the RR vs SRH scorecard, having won the toss, Kane Williamson invited Rajasthan to bat first. RR gleefully accepted the invitation and posted a mammoth total of 220/3 riding on the back of a stunning 124 off 64 balls by Jos Buttler. The Jos Buttler hundred vs SRH was laced with 8 sixes and 11 boundaries.

In response, none of the SRH batsmen could play an innings of substance anf they could only manage 165/8 in their 20 overs. Manish Pandey top-scored with 31(20) as SRH fell short by 55 runs to register their sixth defeat of the comeptition. The Men in Orange are languishing at the bottom of IPL 2021 points table with one win and six losses.

Jos Buttler stats in IPL

The Jos Buttler stats in IPL make for a staggering read. The wicketkeeper-batsman is one of the key foreign players for Rajasthan Royals alongside his English teammates Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Buttler, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has played 65 matches and scored 1968 runs at an average of 35.14 and strike rate of 150.00 to go with 11 fifties and one ton.

Jos Buttler IPL 2021 price

The English wicket-keeper was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 for a hefty price of â‚¹4.4 crore. Since then, he has been pocketing the same amount annualy. The Jos Buttler IPL 2021 price is â‚¹4.4 crore.

