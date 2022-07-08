Jos Buttler Left Clueless By Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Inswinging Delivery; Gets Out For Duck

Despite missing several senior players from the lineup, Team India under Rohit Sharma's leadership crushed England by 50 runs in the opening T20I match. Hardik Pandya delivered a brilliant performance with bat and ball to help the team soar to victory. The all-rounder also became the only Indian cricketer to score a fifty and pick four wickets in the same T20I game. Besides Hardik Pandya's fantastic performance with the bat and ball, the match will also be remembered for Bhuvenwar Kumar's stellar delivery to dismiss explosive batter Jos Buttler.

IND vs ENG: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inswinging delivery knocks out Jos Buttler

Chasing 199 runs to win, England skipper Jos Buttler was the biggest threat between Team India and victory. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled brilliantly against Ireland, had the responsibility of stopping England's skipper from scoring runs at a brisk pace. The Indian pacer bowled a classic inswinging delivery which crashed onto stumps, leaving the 31-year-old clueless on the field. The ball crashed onto the stumps after brushing Jos Buttler's pad as India got the main target. Buttler walked back to the pavilion without even opening his account. Notably, it was Buttler's fourth duck in seven innings as captain of the limited-overs side.

An absolute peach from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. pic.twitter.com/OOq16tA4tl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 7, 2022

England never recovered from Buttler's dismissal as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Besides Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Harry Brook, no other England batter managed to make runs. Hardik Pandya finished with a four-wicket haul to be given man of the match. Debutant Arshdeep Singh capped his maiden international stint by picking up the last two wickets to bowl out England for 148 runs.

Earlier while batting first, India posted 198 runs on board with Hardik Pandya smashing 33-ball 51 runs. Rohit Sharma started well and hit a couple of boundaries before edging one behind the stumps of Moeen Ali's bowling. Ishan Kishan failed to impress yet again and was dismissed by Moeen ALi for just 8 runs to put India in little bit of trouble. However, Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Deepak Hooda (33) stitched a crucial partnership before Chris Jordan dismissed both the batters. Following Hooda's dismissal, Hardik Pandya walked in to bat and dominated England bowlers. Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel contributed a bit with the bat towards the end, but could not last for a longer period Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan picked up 2 wickets apiece.