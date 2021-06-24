Jos Buttler Provides Massive Update On IPL 2021 Participation To Rajasthan Royals Fans

The IPL 2021 season was getting a lot interesting with the places on the points table constantly changing after every match. However, the tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the bio-bubble. With matches still left to be played, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in May announced that the tournament will be moved to UAE considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.

While the return of the IPL 2021 will be good news for cricket fans, the change in schedule is likely to affect the IPL teams as the availability of foreign players during the window will be a major concern. Before the tournament was suspended midway, Rajasthan Royals had faced a major crisis with four overseas stars withdrawing from the tournament. Australia's Andrew Tye withdrew from the tournament out of the fear of being locked out of his home country., while the England duo of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes had to miss the matches due to injuries.

Another English player Liam Livingstone also backed out due to bio-bubble fatigue. With the tournament being rescheduled, England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler recently gave an update on his availability for the second leg of the IPL 2021 tournament. The announcement though is not a good one for the Royals franchise as well as the fans.

Jos Buttler could miss IPL 2021

Buttler, while speaking to BBC, said that he would be playing for England rather than taking part in a rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) if the tournament clashed with the international schedule. The first match on resumption of the IPL 2021 will be played on September 19, while the final will take place on October 15. Buttler was the second leading run-getter for the team behind skipper Sanju Samson.

The explosive wicketkeeper-batsman had scored 254 runs in 7 matches. Back in May, the England men's team Managing Director Ashley Giles had said to ESPNcricinfo that the England players will not be available for the IPL 2021 Phase 2 due to limited tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, May 24 at 11:00 PM IST. England are already 1-0 ahead in the series after winning the 1st T20I on Wednesday, June 23. Jos Buttler was the star player for the team, scoring an unbeaten 68 runs to help England chase a total of 130 runs with 8 wickets to spare. The Eoin Morgan-led side will look to win the 2nd T20 match and wrap the three-match T20 series with a match to spare.

England vs Sri Lanka live streaming

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

