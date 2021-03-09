Jos Buttler Says Home Advantage Makes India 'favourites' To Win ICC T20 World Cup 2021

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler feels that Team India will be the favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup that will be held later this year. Giving further clarification on the same, Buttler has said that since the Men In Blue will be hosting the showpiece event, they will have an advantage of the home conditions.

'I see India as the favourites': Jos Buttler

"Going into World Cups, you probably look at hosts nations as strong as India who are gonna be favourites for that tournament. So it's a great exposure for us to play against one of the best teams in the tournament in these conditions," said Buttler in a virtual press conference shared by ECB.

"There are many excellent teams, in the last few World Cups hosts nations have performed very well. India is of course strong in every format and T20 is no different and especially playing at home I see India as the favourites," he added. READ | Kodak President's Cup T20 Lions vs Eagles live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Apparently, the seventh edition of the showpiece event in T20 Cricket was originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 last year. However, it has been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting that was conducted in July 2020. The tournament decider will be played on November 14.

India will once again be hosting the event. They had hosted it back in 2016 where a spirited West Indies team led by Darren Sammy had won a record second title after getting the better of favourites England in an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India hope to end their ICC title drought

Team India have not succeeded in winning a major ICC tournament after their ICC Champions Trophy 2013 win in England & Wales under the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph, India have failed to win even a single ICC event. In fact, they have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017) but could not go all the way.

Despite being labelled as the pre-tournament favourites on most occasions, the Men In Blue have failed to rediscover their rhythm when it matters the most i.e. during the knockout matches.

(With ANI Inputs)