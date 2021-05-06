Jos Buttler Shares IPL 2021 Memories, Says 'India Is A Special Country, Please Stay Safe'

After the suspension of the IPL 2021 season amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Jos Buttler called India a 'special country' and thanked the nation for welcoming him and his family like always. Departing for England, Buttler shared some pictures from his stay in India with his wife and daughter, and wished for the country to be safe in these difficult times.

India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/DnNdFKkuO2 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 5, 2021

Before leaving for his home country, Buttler had won hearts after he gave a parting memorable gift to budding youngster and opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. The England opener autographed his bat and gifted it to Jaiswal with a note- "To Yash, Enjoy your talent! Best wishes."

IPL 2021 suspended

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was being suspended indefinitely keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. An official BCCI source has confirmed to RepublicTv that IPL 2021 was only being postponed and not cancelled. A new date for the tournament is expected to be decided by next week.

"Later date will be decided next week. All matches will be rescheduled once we get clearance for shifting entire tournament to Mumbai. Teams will remain in Bio-bubble," said the BCCI source.

The tough decision had to be taken after several teams such as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) reported a breach in the bio-bubble with several players testing positive for the virus.

India on Thursday recorded 3,82,315 new cases of Coronavirus taking the total number of active cases in the country to 34,87,229. Over 3,38,439 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours along with 3780 fatalities.