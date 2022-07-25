Jos Buttler Slams ECB Over Hectic Schedule After Ben Stokes' ODI Retirement

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has expressed his anger over the hectic international schedule, saying that there is too much cricket rammed in for people to play in all three formats. Buttler admitted that the tight international schedule has made his job as captain "tough". Buttler's comment came after the third and final ODI between England and South Africa was abandoned due to rain. England have played 12 matches across two white-ball formats in the last 24 days with just a couple of breaks in between.

Buttler also expressed his frustration over his team not getting enough training days between games. Buttler said those training days are really important for team bonding because it comes without the pressure of a game. Buttler said it helps in understanding where the team is at because of the conversation that comes with training with the squad. Buttler further added that to get the highest standard of cricket possible, proper training is very crucial.

"We had a Test series and then the one-day team had a series going on at the same time – that was a bit silly. I just feel like there is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now. Especially with the magnitude of the player. Ben's one of the most recognisable players in world cricket, someone everyone wants to see play in every format," Buttler said after the final ODI against South Africa.

"There's no getting past the fact that the schedule makes it tough. It's also a frustration of mine we don't have any training days. Those training days are really important for that team cohesion, the energy within the group, the fielding drills and the camaraderie around the guys without the pressures of a game. A lot of the time around training is when you can do some of your best work, being able to have good conversations and having a feel for where the group is at and not just always being in game mode," he said.

"To get the highest standard of cricket possible, you need to prepare properly. Hopefully, that's something we can look at going forward," he added.

Buttler's comment linked to Stokes' retirement

Buttler's remark has come just days after England's Test captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Stokes had said that he can no longer continue to play three formats for England because of the demanding international schedule. "Three formats are just unsustainable for me now," Stokes had said in his statement while announcing his retirement from 50-over cricket. England's performance in the white-ball format has dipped significantly in the recent past as they lost the T20I and ODI series against India and drew the ODI series against South Africa.

Image: ecb.co.uk