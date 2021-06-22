Jos Buttler Thrilled To Be A Part Of India & Australia Series, Says 'That’s The Dream'

England's limited-overs specialist Jos Buttler is not intimidated by a packed Test schedule and instead is thrilled to be a part of the Test series against India and Australia.

England will be hosting India in five Tests starting August 4 and will be locking horns with arch-rivals Australia Down Under (Ashes series) in as many Test matches later this year.

Jos Buttler excited for India & Australia Test series

“That’s the dream, isn’t it? I’ll be available and fingers crossed. I want to play as much as I can", said Jos Buttler while speaking to ‘The Cricketer’.

At the same time, the 2019 World Cup winner has also added he does not reckon that there is any preference for any formats at the moment.

“I don’t think there is any preference for any formats at the moment. You’re just trying to work it out with how your years look. The guys who play the IPL that is another load of cricket as well", said Buttler.

India tour of England 2021/22

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Ashes 2021/22

The arch-rivals England & Australia will kickstart their traditional cricketing rivalry at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 whereas, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20 will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18), as per the ECB release.

Meanwhile, it will be for the first time in 26 years that the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney.

The Aussies successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.