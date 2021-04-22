Jos Buttler Warns Virat Kohli, Smashes Camera In Hard-hitting Nets Session: WATCH

The Rajasthan Royals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an upcoming fixture of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. The Sanju Samson-led side ate currently placed at the penultimate position on the points table and will be keen to climb up the ladder with an improved performance against the in-form RCB team. Swashbuckling batter Jos Buttler will be a vital cog for RR, considering his exploits in the shortest format. The England international looked rearing to go in his recent training session ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Jos Buttler's stunning net session ahead of the RCB clash

Rajasthan Royals' forthcoming assignment is an imposing one as they take on the Bangalore side who are currently unbeaten in the competition. RR have managed to win only a single fixture in the T20 tournament this year and a win against Virat Kohli and co. would do wonders for the inaugural champions. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is expected to play a major role for the Rajasthan-based franchise in the absence of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone.

The franchise took to his Twitter account to provide their fans a glimpse of Jos Buttler's training session ahead of their high octane encounter against RCB. The 30-year-old was seen hitting the ball pretty well in the nets. The right-hander played some stunning strokes in the session and was also seen practicing the ramp shot. Buttler also seemingly damaged the camera equipment with a classic cover drive.

Jos Buttler IPL 2021 price

The English wicketkeeper-batsman pockets a hefty compensation for representing the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the cash-rich league. The Jos Buttler IPL 2021 price is set at INR 4.4 crore. The talented cricketer is a mainstay in the RR line-up, and he will be looking to get some run under his belt this year as he looks to guide the team to their second IPL championship.

Jos Buttler stats in IPL

The dynamic batsman has played 61 matches so far in the T20 competition. Buttler has accumulated 1790 runs in his appearances in the Indian Premier League at a magnificent strike rate of 149.04. The player has crossed the 50-run mark on eleven occasions in the tournament.

RCB vs RR live telecast information

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will battle it out in the 16th match of the ongoing IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 22. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Fans in India can catch the RCB vs RR live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST.

