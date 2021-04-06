Jos Buttler's Indoor Workout Session With Daughter Wins Hearts On Internet

It seems like Jos Buttler might be in the perfect frame of mind for the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway this Friday. He was one of Rajasthan Royals' retained players and will be hoping to fire all cylinders this year.

However, just a few days before the commencement of the marquee tournament, Buttler was involved in an adorable workout session.

Jos Buttler works out with his daughter

Recently, RR has posted a video of the England wicket-keeper batsman working out with his little daughter Georgia Rose indoors (supposedly from the hotel room). What really stands out here is that Georgia was full of enthusiasm during the workout session and also wanted to do push-ups like her father.

The father-daughter duo also ended up melting the hearts of the netizens with their indoor exercise session. Here are a few of the reactions.

So cuteeeeee ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — PPR (@giants_Bane_) April 6, 2021

That's really cute.... — Sarang Purandare (@SPM_its_Awesome) April 6, 2021

Buttler Jr. :) — They Call Me Sayu (@steemersayu907) April 6, 2021

The cutest thing on the internet today ðŸ˜ — Mayank Jain (@mayankRRfan) April 6, 2021

Watched more than 10 timesðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤â¤ — Rohit_45 Buttler_63 (CSKðŸ’›) (@Dhawan35796697) April 6, 2021

The 2019 World Cup winner had a good season last year as he finished the tournament with 328 runs from 13 matches at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 144.49 including a couple of half-centuries.

Last year's wooden-spooners hope for an outstanding season

The inaugural edition's champions seemed to have got off to a perfect start after registering two successive wins against northern rivals Punjab and Chennai. However, they ran out of fire & brimstone after that and went on to lose a few crucial encounters.

Towards the end of their campaign, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes played a couple of crucial knocks as the former champions managed to keep their tournament hopes alive. Nonetheless, a huge 59-run loss against the two-time winners Kolkata in their last league match knocked them out of this year's competition.

The 2008 winners finished the mega event as the wooden-spooners with just 12 points from 14 matches and a much inferior net run rate than the other teams did not help their cause either.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions, the Royals had parted ways with Steve Smith as Sanju Samson has been appointed as his successor. The former champions will be hoping to have an outstanding run this season. Rajasthan will kickstart their campaign against northern rivals Punjab Kings on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)