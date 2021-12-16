Dinesh Karthik has praised Jos Buttler for a stunning catch in the ongoing Ashes 2021 2nd Test and said it was the perfect tribute to "Spiderman Day", referring to Spider-Man: No Way Home which hit theatres in India today.

"Perfect tribute to Spiderman Day...ensured batsman was all the way home! What a catch!" Dinesh Karthik Tweeted

Perfect tribute to Spiderman Day...ensured batsman was all the way home!

What a catch! 👌#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Zk2KywcCew — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 16, 2021

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took an outstanding diving catch down the leg-side to get Marcus Harris (3 of 28 deliveries) out off of the bowling of Stuart Broad in the second Ashes Test.

Australia vs England: As it happened

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match hours before the game after he came in close contact with a COVID positive person at a restaurant and, as per rules, had to be put into isolation for seven days. Steve Smith was tasked with leading the side in Cummins' absence.

This is Smith's first match as Australia's Test captain since the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal in Cape Town in 2018 where he, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended on ball-tampering charges.

Coming to the game, Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Michael Neser replaced Cummins in the Australia XI while Jhye Richardson replaced an injured Josh Hazelwood.

England, meanwhile, took the field with five pacers and made two changes from their previous clash with the experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad returning back to the XI for the pink ball Test, replacing Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

England pacer Stuart Broad, who was playing his 150th Test for the national team became only the third after James Anderson and Sir Alastair Cook to reach that milestone. Anderson meanwhile who was level with Jacques Kallis on 166 games and has now overtaken him by playing his 167th Test. If the English pacer does play the next AUS vs ENG Test or any other game in this series, he will equal both Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, both of whom have played 168 Test matches each.

In the 2ns Ashes Test, after Harris fell early, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne steadied things for Australia and put up a partnership of 172 runs for the 2nd wicket. David Warner fell for 95 while Labuschange is batting at 95 not out. Australia was batting at 221/2 at the end of Day 1.

(Image: @DineshKarthik/Twitter)