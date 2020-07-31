Josh Hazlewood Fails To Pick Wicketkeeper And Captain In Indo-Aus Combined Text XI

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood recently picked his best combined Test playing XI of India and Australia of the current era. In an interview with WION, the cricketer talked about some aspects of the much-awaited India’s tour to Australia later this year. While naming the best combined playing XI, Josh Hazlewood laughingly picked himself and chose Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah as his bowling partners.

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith in Josh Hazlewood’s India-Australia Test XI

Josh Hazlewood took a slightly different approach while naming his playing XI because he opted to pick bowlers first instead of opening batsmen. Apart from picking himself, Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah, he named Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon as the frontline spinners of his side under certain conditions. Hazlewood said that if the match is taking place in Australia, he will have Lyon in his side and if the match is in India, he will pick Ashwin.

While naming his opening combo, Josh Hazlewood took the “future in consideration” and paired young Mayank Agarwal with veteran Australian David Warner. His middle-order comprises of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara at number three, four and five respectively. For his No.6 batter, he said that he will have either Marnus Labuschagne or Rohit Sharma in his line-up because of their “ability to change the game”. Interestingly, the Australian fast bowler forgot to name a captain of his side and also did not pick a wicketkeeper.

Josh Hazlewood’s India-Australia Test XI

Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Marnus Labuschagne/Rohit Sharma, Nathan Lyon/Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah.

Josh Hazlewood described the upcoming India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy series later this year as a “huge series” for both teams. India are currently the title-holders as the Virat Kohli-led side won their previous trip ‘Down Under’ by a 2-1 margin. Hazlewood said that Australia lost in 2018-19 because of the Indian bowling attack.

IPL 2020: Josh Hazlewood in CSK

Josh Hazlewood is all set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the upcoming 2020 season. During the IPL 2020 auction on December 19, 2019, the cricketer was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. He was acquired by the franchise for ₹2 crore (US$280,000). In IPL 2020, he will be seen playing alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis and his Trans-Tasman rival Mitchell Santner among several others.

Image credit: Cricket Australia Twitter