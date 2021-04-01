Josh Hazlewood's Last-minute Withdrawal Gives Birth To Hilarious Cheteshwar Pujara Memes

CSK team received a huge blow on Thursday after Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood withdrew his name from the IPL 2021 in order to keep himself fit before the international games for team Australia begins. The Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 withdrawal comes on the day when the bunch of Australian players were slated to arrive in India to take part in the Indian cricket extravaganza.

Fans troll Josh Hazlewood for pulling out of IPL 2021

Notably, Josh Hazlewood becomes the third Australian player to pull out of the 14th edition of the cricketing extravaganza. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Josh Philippe and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh had opted to skip IPL 2021. Twitter was abuzz after the Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 withdrawal. Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and ran a meme riot.

Netizens pointed out the CSK team's latest recruit and India's batting mainstay in Test cricket Cheteshwar Pujara to be the reason behind Hazelwood's withdrawal. For the unversed, while chatting with spinner R Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Indian fielding coach R Sridhar had revealed how the Australian pacer was in no mood of watching Pujara's batting videos in the dressing room.

Sridhar said that he received some information from the Australian dressing room where they were analysing Pujara's batting. He added that during the Australia-India Test series, Hazlewood threw his cap down and said that he has had enough of seeing Pujara again. Here's how netizens reacted to Josh Hazlewood's withdrawal from IPL 2021.

Le Pujara to everyone! ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/RdjkLKpbIE — Kuch bhi (@kuchbhiJ3) April 1, 2021

Josh Hazlewood has opted out of IPL 2021. becoz he have to Bowl against Pujara at nets ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/7RsZkPvhPE — RCB ðŸ‘‘ (@viratian18183) April 1, 2021

Josh Hazlewood when he heard he had to bowl to Pujara in IPL 2021 pic.twitter.com/dE5QvAYtKT — ð‰.ðˆ.ð“.ðŸš© (@JitRo45) April 1, 2021

*Josh Hazelwood opts out of IPL 2021*

Pujara after listening this: pic.twitter.com/7XlwU5TOKX — KhushiðŸŒ» (@khushhay) April 1, 2021

Josh Hazlewood when he heard he had to bowl to Pujara in IPL. ðŸ‘‹ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/OY5ExuwpBk — Subu (@DinkinFlicka_FC) March 31, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a price of â‚¹50 lakhs at the IPL 2021 auction. The Men in Yellow were the only franchise to bid for the right-hander as he was sold at his base price. The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal came as a major surprise considering he is a Test specialist.

Pujara has experience of playing in 30 IPL matches, however, he last played in the league in 2014 for Punjab. Since then, the Saurashtra lad has gone unsold at the IPL auction on numerous occasions. Fortunately for Pujara, the Men in Yellowshowed faith in him which finally got him an IPL deal.

Pujara had expressed his desire to play the IPL ahead of the auction. The cricketer had claimed that if he was given an opportunity to play in the league he was sure he would do well. This could very well be one of the major contributing factors to Pujara getting an IPL contract. In 30 matches, Pujara has scored 390 runs at an average of 20.52 and strike rate of 99.74. The 33-year old will look to make the most of the opportunity presented to him.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

SOURCE: CSK INSTAGRAM/ CRICKET.COM.AU