Josh Philippe, Henriques Shine In Australia's Intra-squad Match Ahead Of WI Series

Australian youngster Josh Philippe put up an amazing show alongside his captain Moises Henriques during an intra-squad practice match between Australia I and Australia II. Philippe scored 67 off 43 balls to help Australia II chase down a target of 166 runs in just 17.3 overs. Moises Henriques, who was captain of Australia II batted alongside Philippe and hit an unbeaten 35-ball 51 runs, including 3 boundaries and as many maximums, to secure an easy win over Aaron Finch-led Australia I.

Batting first, Australia I scored 165/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade. Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch scored 22 off 15 balls, while Mitch Marsh hit a quick 21-ball 31 runs. Alex Carey and Mitchell Swepson also contributed some crucial runs as the duo scored 30 and 20 runs respectively. Wade was sent again to bat down the order, but he failed the second time and was dismissed for a duck off Adam Zampa's bowling.

Mitchell Starc shined with the ball for Australia II as he picked up 3 wickets for 30 runs in his spell of four overs. Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar dismissed one batter each while bowling their quotas of four overs. When Australia II came to bat, Josh Philippe and Ashton Agar opened the innings with a 61-run partnership. While Agar added 18 runs, Philippe went to score a half-century. After Philippe fell for 67, Moises Henriques and Ben McDermott assumed charge and finished the chase for Australia II. Swepson and Marsh picked one wicket each for Australia I.

West Indies vs Australia

Team Australia is currently in the Caribbean for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The five T20I matches will be played at Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, starting July 9, while the ODI matches will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados between July 21 and July 25.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

(Image Credit: cricket.com.au)

