JOZ Vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 21st match of the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019 will be played between Jozi Stars and Paarl Rocks. A home game for Jozi Stars, the match will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for December 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Ke Dezember boss, Next match 💥



🏏 @msljozistars vs @Paarl_Rocks

🏟 @BullringZA

📅 Sunday, 1 December 2019

🕕 10:00 AM

🎟 @TicketProSA or at the @BullringZA Ticket office.



Come to the @BullringZA and enjoy a good day out. pic.twitter.com/ccwb2QlmaN — Jozi Stars (@msljozistars) November 28, 2019

JOZ vs PR Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 2nd edition of Mzansi Super League began with a game between previous editions’ finalists Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars on November 8. Defending champions Jozi Stars are yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament and are placed at the bottom of the points table with six defeats in six games. While Paarl Rocks are positioned third on the table with four wins out of their seven matches. Six teams are participating in the ongoing South African domestic T20 event which features 32 matches in double round-robin and knockout format.

JOZ vs PR Dream11 Squad details

JOZ vs PR Dream11: JOZ Squad

Shoaib Malik, Daniel Christian, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Simon Harmer, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Nono Pongolo, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Jacques Snyman, Delano Potgieter

JOZ vs PR Dream11: PR Squad

Isuru Udana, Henry Davids, James Vince, Faf du Plessis (c), Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini

It was a tough day out at Super Sport Park yesterday! We were outplayed by a 🔥 @SpartansMSLT20 side. We learn and move on to a big game tomorrow!

Ps. Congrats to the newly engaged couple!#PaarlRocks #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/F9zIqibujW — Paarl Rocks (@Paarl_Rocks) November 30, 2019

JOZ vs PR Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mangaliso Mosehle

All-rounder – Daniel Christian, Shoaib Malik

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Delport, Henry Davids, James Vince

Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Isuru Udana

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

