JPL T20 SIN Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Singhbhum Strikers and Dumka Daredevils meet once again as they clash in the 24th match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Saturday, September 26. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SIN vs DUM live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

Jharkhand Premier League live in India T20: Preview ahead of SIN vs DUM live scores

The Strikers have lost their way in the JPL T20 after starting their tournament on a winning note. The team in their campaign earned back-to-back victories in their first two matches, however, lost their track soon after and could win only a single match in their following six fixtures. Strikers desperately seek a turnaround in order to get back to their winning ways towards the business end of the Jharkhand Premier League live event in India.

On the other hand, Daredevils have fared much better in the JPL T20 and are positioned at the third place in the points table. They have had an eventful campaign so far, having been a part of close matches as well as rain-hit games. Daredevils will look to hold on to their position in the top half of the table with a win over Strikers. Strikers won by 5 runs (D/L method) when the two teams met earlier in Jharkhand Premier League live in India.

JPL T20 live in India and SIN vs DUM live streaming details:

FanCode has the exclusive rights for showcasing Jharkhand Premier League live in India. The sports-content aggregator will provide cricket fans with JPL T20 live streaming in the country as there is no scheduled telecast for JPL T20 for the TV audience. For SIN vs DUM live scores and SIN vs DUM live streaming updates, fans can visit Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter handle.

SIN vs DUM live streaming Pitch and Weather report

The wicket at Ranchi has favoured the bowlers more and they have dominated the tournament so far. Batsmen have found it tough to get going on the strip, as stroke-making is not easy because of its two-paced nature. No team batting first has crossed the 150-mark in the JPL T20 so far. The match will be played under a significant cloud cover as per AccuWeather.

JPL T20 live in India: SIN vs DUM live streaming - Squad updates

SIN vs DUM live streaming: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

SIN vs DUM live streaming: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

