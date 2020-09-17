JPL T20 BOK Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Bokaro Blasters take on the Dumka Daredevils in the 6th match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Thursday, September 17. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the BOK vs DUM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.
Blasters and Daredevils have started their JPL T20 campaign with a win. Both the teams were involved in nail-biting last over contests. The Blasters scored a victory over Dhanbad Dynamos by 2 wickets while Daredevils edged out Jamshedpur Jugglers by 1 run. The teams will look to make the most of the momentum they are carrying into the match, as they look to earn their second victory on the trot to further strengthen their chances of qualifying into the knockout stages of the tournament. The BOK vs DUM live streaming promises to provide an exciting contest for T20 fans.
There is not telecast scheduled for JPL T20 live streaming in India for the TV audience, however, cricket fans will be able to catch Jharkhand Premier League live in India with BOK vs DUM live streaming on the FanCode app, as the sports content aggregator platform of Dream Sports, has the streaming rights for showcasing Jharkhand Premier League live in India. For BOK vs DUM live scores and BOK vs DUM live streaming updates, fans can follow the Twitter handle of JSCA.
Based on the forecast by AccuWeather, there is going to be a significant cloud cover throughout the match. Fortunately for the fans who are following Jharkhand Premier League live in India and JPL T20 live streaming, there are no chances of rain interrupting the match and fans can enjoy the BOK vs DUM live streaming without any rain-enforced breaks. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius during the match.
The par score on the Ranchi wicket is considered to be around 150. No teams batting first in JPL T20 so far have touched the 150-mark, which denotes the pitch is more conducive towards the bowlers. The track has been known to suit the spinners and they are likely to dominate JPL T20. This will be the second match of the day on the same ground, captains from both teams will have a keen eye on how the wicket behaves in the first match of the day.
