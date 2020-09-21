JPL T20 BOK Vs SIN Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Bokaro Blasters will take on Singhbum Strikers in the 14th match of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association T20 League on Monday, September 21. BOK vs SIN live streaming will begin at 1:30 pm IST. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. Here are the BOK vs SIN live streaming details and info on how to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India.

BOK vs SIN live streaming and preview

The JPL T20 match is set to be an exciting one, with the top two teams facing off this week. Singhbum Strikers are at the top of the JPL T20 league table, with 12 points from four matches. They defeated the Jamshedpur Jugglers by six wickets in their last outing. The Bokaro Blasters, on the same hand, find themselves in second place in the JPL T20 league table, with 12 points from four matches as well. They are behind their opponents since they have a lower Net Run Rate (NRR). They come into the JPL T20 clash on the back of a win as well, having defeated Ranchi Raiders by five wickets last time out.

Here are some of the pictures from the 11th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders.

Bokaro Blasters defeated Ranchi Raiders by 5 Wickets. pic.twitter.com/az3LMO1dWK — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 20, 2020

JPL T20 live streaming: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the JPL T20 clash is set to be cloudy and humid. There is a 50% chance of rain, with the percentage set to increase as the match goes on. Scattered thunderstorms may occur during the match, with high levels of humidity to be present as well. The average temperature during the game will be around 26°C.

JPL T20 live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced one, offering assistance for batsmen and bowlers both. Amongst the bowlers, the spinners are likely to enjoy bowling more, as the ground dimensions aid the slower bowlers. The pitch conditions are likely to result in a low-scoring match.

BOK vs SIN live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

You can watch #KarbonnJharkhandT20 Streaming LIVE, Only on FanCode. pic.twitter.com/LVyyHnDtsi — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 20, 2020

The BOK vs SIN JPL T20 match will not be telecast live. Fans who wish to watch BOK vs SIN live streaming can do so by logging onto FanCode, a Dream Sports-owned streaming platform. Cricket fans can enjoy all JPL T20 live streaming on the FanCode app. Cricket fans who wish to follow the BOK vs SIN live scores can do so on Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter page.

Image Credits: Cricket JSCA Twitter