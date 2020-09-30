JPL T20 DHA Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will take on Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the first semi-final of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Thursday, October 1. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the DHA vs DUM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and our match preview.
Dhanbad Dynamos have had a brilliant campaign in the JPL T20 so far, with 7 victories in their ten matches. Dynamos have held on to the top spot in the table for a while now with 14 points to their name. Dumka Daredevils have fared decently so far in Jharkhand Premier League live in India, with 5 wins out of 10 matches. Dynamos won by 13 runs when the two teams clashed last time in JPL T20. Daredevils also secured a victory against Dynamos earlier in the round-robin stage.
The JPL T20 will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the JPL T20 live streaming and DHA vs DUM live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. For DHA vs DUM live scores, one can visit the social media page of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.
Bowlers dominated the first half of Jharkhand Premier League as the wicket at Ranchi favoured them. The strip has gotten better as the league has progressed and we are finally getting to witness high scoring matches. As per AccuWeather, the match will be played under significant could cover. An uninterrupted contest is expected as there are no chances of rain.
