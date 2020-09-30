JPL T20 DHA Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will take on Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the first semi-final of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Thursday, October 1. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the DHA vs DUM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20 live streaming: Dynamos vs Daredevils preview

Dhanbad Dynamos have had a brilliant campaign in the JPL T20 so far, with 7 victories in their ten matches. Dynamos have held on to the top spot in the table for a while now with 14 points to their name. Dumka Daredevils have fared decently so far in Jharkhand Premier League live in India, with 5 wins out of 10 matches. Dynamos won by 13 runs when the two teams clashed last time in JPL T20. Daredevils also secured a victory against Dynamos earlier in the round-robin stage.

DHA vs DUM live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

The JPL T20 will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the JPL T20 live streaming and DHA vs DUM live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. For DHA vs DUM live scores, one can visit the social media page of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

DHA vs DUM live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Bowlers dominated the first half of Jharkhand Premier League as the wicket at Ranchi favoured them. The strip has gotten better as the league has progressed and we are finally getting to witness high scoring matches. As per AccuWeather, the match will be played under significant could cover. An uninterrupted contest is expected as there are no chances of rain.

DHA vs DUM live streaming: Squads for JPL T20

Dhanbad Dynamos

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

Dumka Daredevils

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

