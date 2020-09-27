JPL T20 DHA Vs DUM Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will lock horns with the Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in Match 24 of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Sunday, September 27. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the DHA vs DUM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20 live streaming: Dynamos vs Daredevils preview

The Dhanbad Dynamos have been the team to beat this season and find themselves at the top of the JPL T20 standings. The Dynamos have won five of their eight matches so far and are favourites when they take on the Dumka Daredevils on Sunday. The Dareveils are fourth, having won four games of a possible seven.

Both teams enter the clash having lost their previous games, with the Dynamos suffering an agonising one defeat against the Ranchi Raiders. The Daredevils, on the other hand, fell short by 14 runs against Bokaro Blasters. Dynamos defeated the Daredevils the last time these two teams faced off by seven wickets.

DHA vs DUM live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi is known to assist the spinners and one can expect them to take centre-stage during the tournament. With the match beginning in the afternoon, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first with scores in excess to 150 expected on this wicket. According to Accuweather, the JPL T20 clash is unlikely to be played under the threat of rain, with hazy sunny weather expected on Sunday.

DHA vs DUM live streaming: Squads for JPL T20

Dhanbad Dynamos

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

Dumka Daredevils

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

DHA vs DUM live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

There will be no official broadcast of the match. However, fans can watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India through the FanCode app. The streaming platform owned by Dream Sports has official rights for the JPL T20 live streaming and will be broadcasting all the matches on their website and app. For DHA vs DUM live scores, one can keep tabs on the JSCA's Twitter account.

(Image Courtesy: JSCA Twitter)