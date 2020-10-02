JPL T20 Final DUM Vs BOK Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Dumka Daredevils (DUM) will take on Bokaro Blasters (BOK) in the final of the ongoing Jharkhand Premier League T20 (JPL T20) season. The upcoming title clash will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. DUM vs BOK live streaming is scheduled to commence at 1:15 pm IST on Friday, October 2. Here is a look at the details for DUM vs BOK live streaming, DUM vs BOK live scores, an overall update of the Jharkhand Premier League final live in India along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

JPL T20 final live streaming: DUM vs BOK live streaming info

We are ALL SET for the Grand Finale. Who Do you think will emerge as the Champions of the inaugural #KarbonnJharkhandT20 ❓

May the best Team Win. pic.twitter.com/7tOPOZOYB9 — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 1, 2020

Jharkhand Premier League final live in India: JPL T20 final live streaming and preview

The Arnav Sinha-led Dumka Daredevils side reached the final of the ongoing JPL 2020 season by defeating Dhanbad Dynamos in the first semifinal on October 1. On the other hand, Bokaro Blasters pipped Ranchi Raiders by 43 runs later on the same day to book their spot in the final. Prior to the semifinals, Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils occupied the No. 2 and No. 4 spots respectively in the JPL 2020 points table.

JPL T20’s DUM vs BOK live streaming: JPL T20 final live streaming, squad list

Jharkhand Premier League final live in India: DUM squad

Arnav Sinha (c), Bhanu Anand (wk), Alok Sharma, Aayush Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Neel Bhaskar, Akshay Jain, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar Sr, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Amit Kumar and IA Khan.

Jharkhand Premier League final live in India: BOK squad

Kumar Deobrat (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikash Vishal, Vikash Singh, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ankit Raj Singh, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Yuvraj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh and Pratik Ranjan.

JPL T20’s DUM vs BOK live streaming: Details for Jharkhand Premier League final live in India

Fans of JPL T20 can tune in to the FanCode app to catch DUM vs BOK live streaming. The telecast of Jharkhand Premier League live in India will not be available, which is why JPL T20 final live streaming will be exclusively available on the Dream sports content aggregator platform FanCode. For DUM vs BOK live scores and JPL T20 final live updates, one can visit the social media handles of Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

JPL T20 final live streaming: Weather report ahead of DUM vs BOK live streaming

Much like several JPL T20 2020 matches, rain threat looms over the upcoming final as well. As per AccuWeather, there will be significant cloud cover during match time with the temperature expected to hover around 27°C.

JPL T20 final live streaming: Pitch report ahead of DUM vs BOK live streaming

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is known to be conducive for the spinners. In the last five matches of the ongoing JPL T20 season, the average first innings score has been 147. As evidenced from the recent match results of the tournament, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

