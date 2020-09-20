JPL T20 JAM Vs DHA Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

The Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will take on the Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in the 13th match of the JPL T20 League on September 21, 9:30 am IST. This will be a chance for the Jugglers, who are currently in last place on the leaderboard, to notch a win. After a series of close losses, Jamshedpur will look to prove their mettle and make a comeback against Dhanbad.

The Dhanbad Dynamos meanwhile, will hope to build on their recent win against the Ranchi Raiders. Overcoming two early losses, the Dynamos found their form in game three and won a hard-fought win over the Ranchi outfit. Abhishek Yadav's three-wicket haul, backed by two wickets each from Subham Singh and Vishal Singh gave Dhanbad their first three points on the board and they will hope to take this form into the next match of the JPL T20 league.

Also Read | 'Let's Make It Bigger': Raina To Set Up Cricket Academy In J&K; Meets Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Also Read | IPL 2020: 'Closed-doors Cricket' Not To Stop Fan Clubs From Innovations In Backing Teams

JAM vs DHA weather report for the JPL T20 league

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast is set to be cloudy and humid, with a couple of heavy afternoon thunderstorms. There is also a warning for flash flooding. 100% cloud cover is predicted with four hours of rainfall. The maximum temperature will be a bearable 29°C and will drop to 23°C by the night. This means that we can expect some interruption of play due to rainfall and possible shortening of overs for both teams in their JPL T20 game.

JAM vs DHA pitch report for the JPL T20 league

The pitch at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium is pretty balanced and helps both the bowlers and the batsmen. Considering that it is a relatively big stadium, spinners tend to play a huge part in matches that take place at the ground. The track offers the spinners some grip and turn. On most occasions, 150 is considered to be a par score on this ground. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

JAM vs DHA live streaming details

The JAM vs DHA Jharkhand Premier League match will not be telecast live on TV. Fans who wish to watch the Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos battle it out can do so by logging onto FanCode, a Dream Sports-owned streaming platform. Cricket fans can enjoy all the Jharkhand Premier League matches on the FanCode app on September 21, 9:30 am IST. Cricket fans who wish to follow the JAM vs DHA live scores can do so on the Jharkhand State Cricketing Association's Twitter page.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Might Feature In Punjab's Tournament Opener Against Delhi

Also Read | ICC Faces Serious Challenge In Finding Balance Between T20 Leagues And International Cricket: Flower

Image Credits: Jharkhand State Cricket Association