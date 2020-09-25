JPL T20 2020 BOK Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Bokaro Blasters face Dumka Daredevils in the 22nd league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 25. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the BOK vs DUM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

Jharkhand Premier League T20: Preview ahead of BOK vs DUM live streaming

Blasters and Daredevils have played impressive cricket in this season of the JPL T20. The teams have identical points on the table, having won four out of their six games. The Blasters are positioned at the second place on the table with due to a better net run-rate, while Daredevils take the third spot. When the teams met earlier in the competition, the Daredevils trumped the Blasters by 14 runs in a rain-hit match, that was reduced to 5-overs per side.

JPL T20 live in India and BOK vs DUM live streaming details

To catch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India, cricket fans can tune in to the FanCode app. Dream Sports' content aggregator platform FanCode has the exclusive rights for the JPL T20 live streaming in India. There is no scheduled telecast of JPL T20 for the TV audience. BOK vs DUM live streaming will commence from 1:30 PM on Friday. For BOK vs DUM live streaming news and BOK vs DUM live scores updates, one can visit the social media handle of JSCA.

BOK vs DUM live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The track at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, is known to be favourable for spinners. While the odd-ball is gripping and turning, it is the faster bowlers who have had a major role to play on the wicket. The strip has troubled stroke-makers because of its two paced-nature. Both the teams were involved in a rain-hit game when they last met, and as per AccuWeather, there are chances of showers during the match time during the JPL T20 live streaming. Fans and the teams will hope for an uninterrupted contest with two strong teams clashing as Jharkhand Premier League live in India continues.

JPL T20 live in India: BOK vs DUM live streaming - Squad updates

BOK vs DUM live streaming: BOK squad

Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

BOK vs DUM live streaming: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmad Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter