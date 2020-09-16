JPL T20 DHA Vs BOK Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Dhanbad Dynamos are pitted against the Bokaro Blasters in the fourth match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Wednesday, September 16. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the DHA vs BOK live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20 live streaming: Dynamos vs Blasters preview

Jharkhand State Cricket Association along with Sports Management firm TCM have come together to organise the Jharkhand-based JPL T20 league. The cricket board aims to make JPL T20 an annual affair in an attempt the develop the sport in the region. Six teams representing six different regions of the state are slated to compete for the JPL T20 trophy. The JPL T20 teams are from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JPL T20 flagged off its operations from September 15.

Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters start off their JPL T20 championship pursuit on Wednesday, in the second game of the day. The contest promises to entertain cricket fans as both the teams will go all guns blazing in an attempt to begin their JPL T20 campaign with a victory.

JPL T20 live in India and DHA vs BOK live streaming details

The Jharkhand Premier League live in India will not be telecasted for the TV users, however, FanCode by Dream Sports have attained the streaming rights for Jharkhand Premier League live in India. Fans can catch the DHA vs BOK live streaming in India by logging in to the FanCode app. For DHA vs BOK live scores, fans can visit the Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter handle.

DHA vs BOK live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The JSCA track is known to assist the spinners, as they are expected to overshadow the faster bowlers in the tournament because of the same. Both the captains will have a keen eye on the morning match of the day to see get a clearer picture of the conditions. The average score batting first on the ground is close to 150 runs, which will be very competitive considering the nature of the wicket. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match time but fortunately for both the teams, chances of rain interrupting the contest are very minimal.

JPL T20 live in India: DHA vs BOK live streaming - Squad updates

DHA vs BOK live streaming: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

DHA vs BOK live streaming: BOK squad

Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter