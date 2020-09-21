JPL T20 RAN Vs DUM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Dumka Daredevils will lock horns with the Ranchi Raiders in match 15 of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Tuesday, September 22. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am (IST). Here is a look at the RAN vs DUM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20 live streaming: Raiders vs Daredevils preview

Dumka Daredevils have been one of the top-performing teams in the JPL T20, having won three of their four matches so far. The Daredevils, however, lost their first match of the JPL T20 on Sunday, when they lost to Dhabad Dynamos by seven wickets. Ranchi Raiders, on the other hand, have been disappointing in the JPL T20, having won only one match so far. The Raiders collapsed to a disappointing five-wicket defeat in their last game and will hope to move to closer to a top-four spot.

RAN vs DUM live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi is known to assist the spinners and one can expect them to take centre-stage during the course of the tournament. With the match beginning early in the day, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first with scores close to 150 expected on this wicket. According to Accuweather, the JPL T20 clash is likely to be played under cloudy skies. However, it predicts that rains could potentially play spoilsport.

RAN vs DUM live streaming: Squads for JPL T20

Ranchi Raiders squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

Dumka Dynamos

Alok Sharma, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmad Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

RAN vs DUM live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

There will be no official broadcast of the match. However, fans can watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India through the FanCode app. The streaming platform owned by Dream Sports has official rights for the JPL T20 live streaming and will be broadcasting all matches on their website and app. For RAN vs DUM live scores, one can keep tabs on the JSCA's Twitter account.

(Image Courtesy: JSCA Twitter)