JPL T20 RAN Vs JAM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Jamshedpur Jugglers will lock horns against the Ranchi Raiders in the third match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Wednesday, September 16. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at the RAN vs JAM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

Also Read: England Cricket Set To Cut Whopping 62 Jobs After HUGE ₹948 Crore Loss Due To COVID-19

JPL T20 live streaming: Raiders vs Jugglers preview

The JPL T20 will feature six teams from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro respectively, competing for the title. The tournament is being conducted by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) along with Sports Management firm TCM and it began on Tuesday, September 15. Both Ranchi Raiders and Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their opening games and will look to bounce back when they take the field on Wednesday. While the Raiders were comfortably beaten by Singhbhum Strikers by seven wickets, the Jugglers fell to an agonising one-run defeat and thus will be favourites for the clash.

Introducing the Six Participating teams of Karbonn Jharkhand T20 which are Ranchi Raiders, Bokaro Blasters, Dumka Daredevils, Singhbhum Strikers, Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dhanbad Dynamos comprising of top players of Jharkhand, competing in this 33 matches long tournament. pic.twitter.com/KvB4O5pSG9 — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 14, 2020

Also Read: Sreesanth Pleads Overseas T20 Leagues To Hire Him, Wants To Play Match At Lord's Again

RAN vs JAM live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi is known to assist the spinners and one can expect them to take centre-stage during the curse of the tournament. With the match beginning early in the day, captains winning the toss are likely to bat first with scores close to 150 expected on this wicket. According to Accuweather, the JPL T20 clash is likely to be played under clear skies. However, it predicts that rains could potentially play spoilsport during the match.

RAN vs JAM live streaming: Squads for JPL T20

Jamshedpur Jugglers squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

Ranchi Raiders squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

Also Read: IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Urges Virat Kohli To Be More Responsible As RCB Captain

RAN vs JAM live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India?

There will be no official broadcast of the RAN vs JAM live streaming. However, fans can watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India through the FanCode app. The streaming platform owned by Dream Sports have official rights for the JPL T20 live streaming and will be broadcasting all matches on their website/app. For RAN vs JAM live scores, one can keep tabs on the JSCA's official Twitter account.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why MI Would Win The Tournament Opener Against CSK

(Image Courtesy: cricjharkhand.org)