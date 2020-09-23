JPL T20 RAN Vs SIN Live Streaming; Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Singhbum Strikers will lock horns with the Ranchi Raiders in match 19 of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Thursday, September 24. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at the RAN vs SIN live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and our match preview.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'

JPL T20 live streaming: Raiders vs Strikers preview

Singhbum Strikers are one of the top-performing teams in the JPL T20, having won three of their six games so far. The Strikers are currently third on the points table and will look to inch closer to the top when they face off the Ranchi Raiders. The Raiders, on the other hand, have been disappointing thus far in the JPL T20, having won only two of their six games in the competition. The Raiders are fifth in the JPL T20 standings and will look to move closer to the Strikers when the two teams face off on Thursday. Incidentally, both teams come into the clash having suffered defeats to the Jamshedpur Jugglers. While the Strikers fell short by a solitary run on Tuesday, the Raiders were defeated by two wickets on Wednesday.

Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni Slams Umpiring Call In Favour Of Tom Curran, Deletes Controversial Post Soon

RAN vs SIN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi is known to assist the spinners, and one can expect them to take centre-stage during the tournament. With the match beginning early in the day, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first with scores close to 150 expected on this wicket. According to Accuweather, the JPL T20 clash is expected to be played under cloudy skies meaning rain is likely to play spoilsport on Thursday.

Also Read: English County Trophy Final SOM V ESS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

RAN vs SIN live streaming: Squads for JPL T20

Ranchi Raiders squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

Singhbum Strikers squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

RAN vs SIN live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

There will be no official broadcast of the match. However, fans can watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India through the FanCode app. The streaming platform owned by Dream Sports has official rights for the JPL T20 live streaming and will be broadcasting all matches on their website and app. For RAN vs SIN live scores, one can keep tabs on the JSCA's Twitter account.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Trolled Heavily With Memes By Netizens After Sanju Samson's Knock Vs Chennai

(Image Courtesy: JSCA Twitter)